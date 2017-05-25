Celebs Rocking Flip Phones

They may be movies stars and all but some celebs like to keep things simple, especially in the phone department.

Wonder Woman star Chris Pine confessed that unlike most stars, he still uses a flip phone instead of a smartphone.

Pine said, “I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated.”

You may find it odd but Pine isn’t the only celeb that kicks it old school!

Editor-In-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour owns two smartphones but prefers to communicate with a flip phone.

When Rihanna decided to take a break from social media, she rock a flip phone!

Kate Beckinsale revelaled that she is all about the flip phone and never really desired a smartphone.

Chanel superstar Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t even have a mobile phone. He only owns a computer! Although, he did cave to technology and finally got a smart watch.

Would you ever consider the non-smartphone life?