Chanel Iman Is Expecting Her First Child!

Chanel Iman is a mama to be!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel says she is expecting her first born with husband Sterling Shepard.

The model recently shared the news on social media on mothers day with a caption “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ❤.”

The mom to be also captioned;

The couple were engaged in December 2017, and married on March 3 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Can’t wait for the baby’s arrival!

Source: Enews