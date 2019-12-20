Entertainment
Channing Tatum And Jessie J Have Broken Up After 1 Year Together
The two are still friends!
metro.co.uk
Our hearts are breaking because It’s over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J.
What The Goss
The actor and the “Price Tag” songstress have called it quits after just over a year of dating, a source confirms to E! News, adding that they parted ways as a couple but are still good friends. They first went public when Channing first confirmed the duo’s relationship status in Nov. 2018, with a sweet post about his then girlfriend Jessie. Showing love to the artist’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.marieclaire.com
And a couple of months after that, Jessie, debuted a new love song for Channing, during a concert in West Hollywood.
Jessie and channing were never afraid to show their love for one and other, Jessie few months ago took to her Instagram Stories to post about Channing, telling her fans that she was missing her ” cuddle machine”. Why do they have to end, is what we will be asking till the new years!
Cosmopolitan
This news comes a month after Channing finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Jenna has since moved on with actor Steve Kazee, with their first child together expected very soon.
Entertainment Tonight
Recent Posts
The Famous Michelin-Starred Chicken Rice From Singapore Is Now Here In KL
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Watch: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2’ Official Trailer Is Finally Out
She's stuck in a love triangle!
This 8-Year-Old Made Over RM107 Million In 2019 Through His YouTube Channel
By Says - Sadho Ram
FamilyMart Kini Hidangkan Kuah ‘Kari Oden Syiok Giler’ Baru Yang Menyelerakan. Bestnya!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
Channing Tatum And Jessie J Have Broken Up After 1 Year Together
The two are still friends!