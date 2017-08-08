Chantek, ‘The Ape Who Went to College’ Dies at 39

Chantek, a male orangutan, who was among the first apes to learn sign language, memorized the way to a fast-food restaurant and could also clean his room, died at the age of 39, on Monday.

According to the Zoo Atlanta, Chantek who was taught by trained who raised him like her own child, was being treated for heart disease.

The cause of death will be determined by a necropsy.

“Chantek will be deeply missed by his family here at Zoo Atlanta. He had such a unique and engaging personality and special ways of relating to and communicating with those who knew him best,” said Hayley Murphy, vice president of the zoo’s animal divisions.

According to a 2014 PBS documentary, “The Ape Who Went To College”, Chantek learnt to clean his room, make use of tools and could even direct a driving route from the university to a Dairy Queen restaurant!

He was also among a handful of primates who could communicate using American Sign Language, along with Koko – a gorilla and Washoe – a female chimpanzee.

Zoo Atlanta said, he was transferred to the zoo in 1997 and frequently used signed language to communicate with keepers, though he was shy about signing with strangers! Awww…

The world has indeed lost another gem by losing Chantek.

