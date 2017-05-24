“Charlie Bit My Finger” Boys All Grown Up!

It’s officially been 10 years since the viral video of “Charlie Bit My Finger” surfaced on YouTube.

Yes, the toddlers Harry and Charlie, that you once remember are now 13 and 11 years old!

Their faces have circulated around the world with over 849 million views on the video which was never meant to be shared publicly .

Howard Davies-Carr (the dad) had hit the record button hopping to capture a cute moment between the brothers.

Howard said, “It was only meant for family members. In 2007, sharing video files – about 50 megabytes – was hard. It was too big for email, so YouTube stood out as a great vehicle to share videos.”

He had also planned to remove the file once his family members had watched it only to discover that the number of hits on the video was increasing by the day.

The video had changed their lives forever – earning roughly £1 million in royalties and transforming his kids into accidental viral superstars.

Curious to see what the boys look like now? Here you go!

Harry and Charlie was the popular video for 171 days straight until Lady Gaga released her ‘Bad Romance’ video.

Their video is still ranked the 90th most viewed clip on YouTube.