Entertainment
Charlie’s Angels Is Finally Out With An Official Trailer!
The real badass has arrived
Via Entertainment Weekly
Ahhh the highly anticipated movie of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot is finally here and it’s everything we hope for!
In the trailer, The badass trio starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska show off their super cool heist skills and a wardrobe full of fabulous clothes, wigs and weapons.
Watch the trailer below…
The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart, Sam Clafin, Djimon Hounsou and Jonathan Tucker.
‘Charlie’s Angels’ will be out in theaters on Nov 15, 2019.
Recent Posts
Ed Sheeran’s Music Video for ‘Beautiful People’ Feat. Khalid Is Out!
Check the video inside!
Nick Jonas Appears in Explosive Trailer For WWII Drama ‘Midway’
Check the Trailer inside!
Charlie’s Angels Is Finally Out With An Official Trailer!
The real badass has arrived
The Theory Of Iron Man’s “I Love You 3000” Is Explained!
"I Love You 3000"
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Tease a New Song for Charlie’s Angels
The super women are joining forces