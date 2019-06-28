Connect with us
Charlie’s Angels Is Finally Out With An Official Trailer!

The real badass has arrived

Published

9 hours ago

on

Via Entertainment Weekly

Ahhh the highly anticipated movie of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot is finally here and it’s everything we hope for!

In the trailer, The badass trio starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska show off their super cool heist skills and a wardrobe full of fabulous clothes, wigs and weapons.

Watch the trailer below…

The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart, Sam Clafin, Djimon Hounsou  and Jonathan Tucker.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ will be out in theaters on Nov 15, 2019.

