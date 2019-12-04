#FlyShareIt
Check Out 8 Athletes Who Won Gold Medals At The 2019 SEA Games
By SAYS May Vin Ang
The 2019 Southeast Asian Games (2019 SEA Games) kicked off in the Philippines on Saturday, 30 November, and the Malaysian contingent is busy doing us proud!
Just two days into the games, Malaysia has obtained 11 gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals.
According to New Straits Times, the latest gold medal was nabbed by artistic gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi…
