Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

Check Out 8 Athletes Who Won Gold Medals At The 2019 SEA Games

By SAYS May Vin Ang

Published

13 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via NST Online/Facebook Bernama/Free Malaysia Today

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games (2019 SEA Games) kicked off in the Philippines on Saturday, 30 November, and the Malaysian contingent is busy doing us proud!

Advertisement

Just two days into the games, Malaysia has obtained 11 gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals.

According to New Straits Times, the latest gold medal was nabbed by artistic gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi…

Continue reading…

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment7 hours ago

21 Perfect Tweets About The Newest Episode Of ‘The Mandalorian’: The Adventures Of ‘Baby Yoda’

Baby Yoda is an epidemic!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Bangkok’s #1 Bubble Tea Brand Is Having A Buy 1 Free 1 Promo At Its First Malaysian Outlet

By Says - Tiffany Tay
Entertainment8 hours ago

Baggage Conveyor Belt In Changi Airport Goes Viral For Being “Polite”

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Music9 hours ago

Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Lullaby Album For Babies

Let the Snoop ease the baby
#FlyShareIt11 hours ago

[VIDEO] Netizens Declared This Man A Hero For Helping To Remove An Obstacle On The Highway

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement