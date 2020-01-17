Entertainment
Check Out Your 2020 Chinese Zodiac Predictions By Hong Kong Feng Shui Master Peter So
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
Chinese New Year is just around the corner, which means it is time to find out your fortune in 2020 based on your zodiac
The Chinese zodiac is a classification that assigns an animal and its reputed attributes to each year in a repeating 12-year cycle. This Chinese New Year, 25 January, marks the beginning of a cycle with the Year of the Rat.
According to TIME, the Chinese zodiac is a popular astrological system to determine a person’s birth year, which was popularised during the Shang Dynasty some 3,700 years ago. The tradition is still widely practised today and it is also used to predict a person’s fortune of the year.
To get you into the festive mood, SAYS has gathered the best zodiac predictions from renowned feng shui master Peter So Man Fung
Peter So is an almanac master based in Hong Kong. He has over 37 years of fortune telling experience and has consulted many rich and famous celebrities, such as Cantopop stars Faye Wong and Jacky Cheung, reported South China Morning Post.
Continue reading here!
