Check Out Your 2020 Chinese Zodiac Predictions By Hong Kong Feng Shui Master Peter So

The Chinese zodiac is a classification that assigns an animal and its reputed attributes to each year in a repeating 12-year cycle. This Chinese New Year, 25 January, marks the beginning of a cycle with the Year of the Rat.

Yap Wan Xiang/SAYS

Advertisement

According to TIME, the Chinese zodiac is a popular astrological system to determine a person’s birth year, which was popularised during the Shang Dynasty some 3,700 years ago. The tradition is still widely practised today and it is also used to predict a person’s fortune of the year.