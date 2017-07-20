Cheong Jun Hoong Won Malaysia’s First Diving Gold Medal at 2017 FINA World Championships

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Malaysian athlete, Cheong Jun Hoong won Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal at the Aquatics World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. Cheong Jun Hoong, won in the women’s 10-metre platform event and broke years of Chinese dominance in the event with 397.50 points.

(EPA Photo)

“My god, I’m a world champion!” said Cheong, adding, “I hoped for a medal, but I didn’t think I could beat the Chinese divers”.

Si Yajie from China took silver with 396.00 points. She said, “Cheong’s win is a little surprise for me, but I congratulate her”.

The Chinese divers have been dominating this event at the world championships for the longest time, by winning 22 medals – 16 more than any other country.

Congratulations to our Malaysian athlete, Cheong Jun Hoong! We are so proud of you!!!

Source: New Straits Times