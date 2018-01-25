Cher Lloyd Announces She’s Pregnant And New Music Coming!

Surprise! Cher Lloyd is five months pregnant!

The British pop star has been keeping low key on her pregnancy until recently.

The 24 year old singer announced on her Instagram on January 24th, that she is expecting her first child with husband Craig Monk.

In her post, Lloyd showed off her growing baby bump, and apologized for being M.I.A (a.k.a missing in action).

She also announced that there is new songs coming out soon!

“I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!

She added,”We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! ”

The ‘Want U Back’ singer and her hairstylist hubby, tied the knot in November 2013.

Can’t wait for the baby’s arrival!

