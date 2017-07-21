 Chester Bennington Passes Away at 41 | Fly FM
Chester Bennington Passes Away at 41

21 Jul 2017
The world grieved as the news of Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of the band Linkin Park, passed away at the age of 41.

Police confirmed with E! News that they responded to a report of a suicide from a residence in a Palos Verdes neighbourhood.

Several band members spoke out on social media expressing their emotions.

The passing of Bennington comes days before the band was set to launch their One More Light world tour.

Bennington leaves behind six children, aged 6 through to 21, as well as wife Talinda Bennington.

Our thoughts and prayers goes out Bennington’s loved ones during this time.

