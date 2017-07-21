Chester Bennington Passes Away at 41

The world grieved as the news of Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of the band Linkin Park, passed away at the age of 41.

Police confirmed with E! News that they responded to a report of a suicide from a residence in a Palos Verdes neighbourhood.

Several band members spoke out on social media expressing their emotions.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Heartbroken — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 20, 2017

The passing of Bennington comes days before the band was set to launch their One More Light world tour.

Bennington leaves behind six children, aged 6 through to 21, as well as wife Talinda Bennington.

Our thoughts and prayers goes out Bennington’s loved ones during this time.