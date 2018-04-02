Chris Harrison Replaces Ryan Seacrest As Host Of American Idol?

Happy April Fool’s!!!

The Bachelor’s, Chris Harrison is NOT the NEW host of American Idol!

It was all a prank planned by Harrison and Ryan Seacrest for April Fool’s Day.

Starting of dramatically as how Chris Harrison would on ‘The Bachelor’, he then ended his speech with, “Tonight there will be drama. There will be tears. Who will stay? Who will go home broken-hearted? It’s all coming up on tonight’s American Idol.”

To which Seacrest cut him by saying, “Seacrest then jumped in, “I appreciate the effort, but it’s: This is American Idol.”

This is April Fool’s,” said Harrison.

“Chris, my final rose. Goodbye,” said Seacrest and handed the host a rose before he left the stage.

Did you fall for their prank???

Source: Instagram