Chris Hemsworth Shares BTS Video From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ And It’s Hilarious

Chris Hemsworth came on the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote his latest movie ‘Men in Black: International’, and during the interview the actor decided to share a never before seen video from ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

While getting into character as Thor for the film, the behind the scenes footage shows Chris hilariously playing a guitar and singing off tune to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.”

Here’s a clip of him singing effortlessly;

Advertisement

Let’s hope Chris doesn’t change his career to singing, but either way we still love him!