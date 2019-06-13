Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth Shares BTS Video From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ And It’s Hilarious
Don’t change careers Chris
Chris Hemsworth came on the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote his latest movie ‘Men in Black: International’, and during the interview the actor decided to share a never before seen video from ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
While getting into character as Thor for the film, the behind the scenes footage shows Chris hilariously playing a guitar and singing off tune to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.”
Here’s a clip of him singing effortlessly;
.@ChrisHemsworth debuts a never-before-seen video from the set of #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/3UTQN0ilJl
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 12, 2019
Let’s hope Chris doesn’t change his career to singing, but either way we still love him!
