Chris Pratt and Anna Faris has announced they are legally separating after eight years of marriage.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has posted a statement on his Facebook page while Faris shared via her Instagram of their split.

The pair had met while filming the movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. They were engaged in 2008 and later married in 2009.

The couple shares a son, Jack Pratt.