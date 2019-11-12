Entertainment
Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘The Tomorrow War’ Gets Release Date
Let the war begin!
Chris Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi actioner, which was recently retitled “The Tomorrow War,” has set a Christmas Day 2020 release date!
View this post on Instagram
This is my first time executive producing on a movie! And I can finally post about it!!! The title “Ghostdraft,” turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options… We went through: Generation Alien World War A Generation Gone Saving private Ryaalien WWZ2 but with As not Zs HORIZON WHITESPIKE HERO movie brought to you by Verizon JUrassic Draft GENERATION Draft Miller genuine Draft City Slickers Alien Dawn Rapture Dawn Apocalypse Dawn Hero Dawn Destiny war Saving tomorrow The Tomorrow War THE TOMORROW WAR THE TOMORROW WAR!!!! And that’s when it hit me…. We’re calling it #TheTomorrowWar So get ready, cause I’m gonna auction off a set visit very soon. Details coming. And you’re gonna be seeing a lot of pics and posts from set!!! 🙏👍🏼♥️👽☠️
The Paramount film was formerly titled “Ghost Draft.” It follows a man (played by Pratt) who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past. Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star in the pic.
“The Tomorrow War” will face off against Universal’s historical drama “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks.
Pratt became a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the “Jurassic World” films as dinosaur handler Owen.
