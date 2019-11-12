Connect with us

Entertainment

Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘The Tomorrow War’ Gets Release Date

Let the war begin!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for chris pratt “The Tomorrow War,”

Chris Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi actioner, which was recently retitled “The Tomorrow War,” has set a Christmas Day 2020 release date!

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

This is my first time executive producing on a movie! And I can finally post about it!!! The title “Ghostdraft,” turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options… We went through: Generation Alien World War A Generation Gone Saving private Ryaalien WWZ2 but with As not Zs HORIZON WHITESPIKE HERO movie brought to you by Verizon JUrassic Draft GENERATION Draft Miller genuine Draft City Slickers Alien Dawn Rapture Dawn Apocalypse Dawn Hero Dawn Destiny war Saving tomorrow The Tomorrow War THE TOMORROW WAR THE TOMORROW WAR!!!! And that’s when it hit me…. We’re calling it #TheTomorrowWar So get ready, cause I’m gonna auction off a set visit very soon. Details coming. And you’re gonna be seeing a lot of pics and posts from set!!! 🙏👍🏼♥️👽☠️

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

The Paramount film was formerly titled “Ghost Draft.” It follows a man (played by Pratt) who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past. Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star in the pic.

Image result for chris pratt “The Tomorrow War,”

“The Tomorrow War” will face off against Universal’s historical drama “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks.

Image result for tom hanks

Pratt became a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the “Jurassic World” films as dinosaur handler Owen.

Image result for chris pratt “The Tomorrow War,”

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music8 hours ago

Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke

Our 'High School Musical' days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘The Tomorrow War’ Gets Release Date

Let the war begin!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Entertainment11 hours ago

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!
Entertainment12 hours ago

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
Advertisement
Advertisement