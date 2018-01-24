Christina Aguilera’s ‘New Music’ Is Coming

If Christina Aguilera is a ‘Genie in a bottle’, then we’re wishing for her release of a new album!

Anddd it seems… Christina is about to make our wishes come true.

After more than five years since her ‘Lotus’ album release, the singer has confirmed recently that an album is on it’s way.

The songstress unofficially announced the news on Instagram, after a fan reached out to her by posting a picture of her walk of fame sign, on the Hollywood boulevard. The creative fan wrote a note on a piece of paper and placed it strategically next to the sign asking “Dear Christina Aguilera,” …. “Where the f–k is the new album?”

To which Aguilera replied back on her insta story.. “It’s coming b–ches…” assuring her fans and adding a bunch of fire emoji.

YASSSS! You saw it. So now, Let’s all stay on the look out peeps!

Source:Enews