Clean Bandit – New Eyes

By Ivan Leong

It is undoubtedly a golden age for Brit music, with the sheer number of artistes making waves worldwide giving hope to amateur performers and listeners from the region alike. No genre is better represented by the dance music coming out of the UK, with quantity and quality coming in equal measure. Disclosure are the big brothers, Calvin Harris the overachiever, Example the rebel child and Clean Bandit are the youngest and newest addition to a very happy and close-knit family. Along with Gorgon City, expect more to come out of what is a very quickly growing record label in Black Butter Records.

New Eyes has been in the making for a very many years now, going back as far as a time when members Jack Patterson and Grace Chatto had just met and were still dating. Classical music is the unique twist to their music, with the cello and violin supposedly playing a large part in their music. In most tracks such as Dust Clears and A&E, their distinction sticks out not like a sore thumb, but more like a beautifully manicured index finger, pointing the way to new horizons in the world of music. A refreshing drum and bass beat on Nightingale ramps up the tempo on the record, but still maintains a classy approach and complements everything else on it.

Personally, standout tracks on the record have to be Dust Clears and bonus piece Rihanna. I didn’t really know why at first, thinking that the former’s UK house vibes caught my attention and affection, and the vocalist on the latter had the sound of a soulful fairy. Then I realised the parallel, guest artist Noonie Bao. I’m not writing a review for the Scandinavian singer, but look her up and be blown away.

The band not only pride themselves on the music they make, much like Bastille, they take their music videos very seriously as well. And that’s the beauty of the UK scene today, artistes and artists through and through, with a genuine, organic approach to the work that they do.