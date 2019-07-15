Clever Dad Record Son’s Adorable Voice For Waze Instructions

Ever wondered what Waze would sound like in a child’s voice?

Well, One Malaysian father has given a sneak peak of what it would sound like- and it’s ADORABLE!

In a now viral tweet that has warmed netizens’ hearts, @RifdiRosli shared a video showing how he took Waze’s voice directions and replaced it with his son’s voice instead!

In the video, the toddler named Rayyan Mikael, can be heard saying the direction instructions in a cute manner!

Sebab Waze boleh record own voice, aku record suara anak aku jelaa😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gMGSjMxqex Advertisement — RifdiRosli (@RifdiRosli) July 11, 2019

The father also shared another video, to fill our hearts!

Part 2.. Mcm biasa Mika ckp, “Papa dah la, penat”..😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/QdgVx8pt69 — RifdiRosli (@RifdiRosli) July 11, 2019

This is a melting pot of cuteness overload!!! Thank for making our day lil one!

Via Giphy