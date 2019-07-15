Entertainment
Clever Dad Record Son’s Adorable Voice For Waze Instructions
Too cute to handle!
Ever wondered what Waze would sound like in a child’s voice?
Well, One Malaysian father has given a sneak peak of what it would sound like- and it’s ADORABLE!
In a now viral tweet that has warmed netizens’ hearts, @RifdiRosli shared a video showing how he took Waze’s voice directions and replaced it with his son’s voice instead!
In the video, the toddler named Rayyan Mikael, can be heard saying the direction instructions in a cute manner!
Sebab Waze boleh record own voice, aku record suara anak aku jelaa😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gMGSjMxqex
— RifdiRosli (@RifdiRosli) July 11, 2019
The father also shared another video, to fill our hearts!
Part 2.. Mcm biasa Mika ckp, “Papa dah la, penat”..😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/QdgVx8pt69
— RifdiRosli (@RifdiRosli) July 11, 2019
This is a melting pot of cuteness overload!!! Thank for making our day lil one!
Via Giphy
