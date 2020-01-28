Entertainment
CNN Listed Beef Rendang As Curry And Malaysians Are So Done With This Sh*t
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
CNN recently came up with a list of different curry dishes around the world.
Apparently, beef rendang was named as the Malaysian version of curry.
On 24 January, CNN tweeted, “What exactly is curry? It’s not a single spice, nor is it the curry tree (though the leaves are used in some dishes). Here’s what it looks like in 12 places around the world.”
While they matched other countries and their signature curry dishes correctly, Malaysia and Indonesia were lumped together at number five on the list, with beef rendang chosen as our “curry” dish.
