Connect with us

Music

Cody Simpson’s New Song For Miley Cyrus Will Make You Swoon

Call it what you want, an expression of love or a little a bit cheesy!

Published

59 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Cody Simpson thinks his romance with Miley Cyrus is something out of a love song. And now, it is.

Image result for cody simpson and miley cyrus

The Aussie singer dropped his latest single “Golden Thing” on Friday—and it’s not doubt a tribute to his new girlfriend. “Crystal dream / Cali queen,” he croons on the nearly four minute track. “Radiant hand / vibrant sand / I’m shocked / It’s a golden thing she’s got.”

Elsewhere, Simpson seems to hint that their whirlwind romance was rather unexpected. “She let me in,” he belts out. “I’m shocked.”

Advertisement

Need further proof this hit is about Cyrus? Well, the video for the lyric track is a close-up of a woman with beachy, golden locks, a near identical portrait of the superstar herself.

Image result for cody simpson and miley cyrus

Following the song’s release, the “Slide Away” singer went on Instagram to promote her love. As she captioned an Instagram Story of the track, “MY HEART.”

Image result for cody simpson and miley cyrus post my heart

Check the video above and hear Simpson profess his love for Cyrus!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music59 mins ago

Cody Simpson’s New Song For Miley Cyrus Will Make You Swoon

Call it what you want, an expression of love or a little a bit cheesy!
#NewMusicFlyday2 days ago

What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!

Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!
Entertainment3 days ago

Science Says Bella Hadid Is The Worlds Most Beautiful Woman!

Did they forget Beyonce exist?!
Entertainment3 days ago

10 Scariest Must Watch Horror Movies

It will keep you up at night
#NewMusicFlyday3 days ago

G-Eazy Shades Halsey On New Track ‘I Wanna Rock’

'When I said it's her and I, that sh*t was a lie'
Advertisement
Advertisement