Coldplay Fan Crowd Surfs His Way on Stage on a Wheel Chair

Well that must have been an adventure of a lifetime for this superfan!

During a sold out concert in Dublin, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin noticed a man named Rob in a wheelchair crowd-surfing and invited him up on stage!

It all began when someone had accidentally fallen on Rob and was extremely apologetic.

“He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view,” Rob said.

In a video gone viral, fans witnessed Coldplay improvising a song about Dublin.

As for Rob, he pulled out his harmonica and showed off his musical skills in front of 83,000 people.

What a lucky guy!