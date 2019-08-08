Cole and Dylan Sprouse Want to Work Together Again

If you were bring in the 90’s you would know or definitely at least heard of the Sprouse twins, especially well known for their roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”. They monopolized and conquered the Disney Channel by starring in the hit sitcom as well as its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.” But then in 2011, the twin brothers — whose credits also include “Big Daddy” and “Grace Under Fire” (where they split the same role in both as young boys) decided they needed to take a break and enrolled as freshmen at NYU.

In a cover story for Variety‘s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, Cole, now 27, said he’d be open to working with his brother again. “We’ve talked about it,” said Cole, who since 2017 has played the sardonic narrator Jughead on CW’s “Riverdale.”

Advertisement

Cole added that it wouldn’t be a reboot or a reunion for the Disney Channel. “The whole kitschy twin thing, I don’t think that sells anymore,” Cole said. “It’s about feeling passionate for acting again. If it’s a cool project, I don’t have a problem with that.” Not going to lie, my heart did break a little when he said that, but I get it!

Dylan suggested that on their next project together, one of them might be behind-the-camera. “I think the truth is, we’re both perfectionists in what we do,” Dylan said. “When it comes to him especially, he’s got a very good eye in terms of photography and I think he would be a great cinematographer or director. I have less interest in directing or cinematography. I find myself writing more.”

Nevertheless, the twins back on the silver screen, whether it is behind or in front of the camera, is music to my ears. Zack and Cody is back!