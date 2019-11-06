Connect with us

Entertainment

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin In ‘The Batman’

Just one step closer!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

GeekTyrant

The batman cast may finally be complete!- Well, almost.

Warner bros has announced Colin Farrell is in talks to play The Penguin for the upcoming film. Previously, Jonah Hill was in talks to take on the role, for either Penguin or the Riddler, but later declined the offer.

Advertisement

Comicsbeat

Paul Dano has confirmed to play the Riddler, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler, alongside Zoë Kravitz set to play Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Jeffrey Wright is also set to be play Commissioner Jim Gordon, Batman’s ally among the police.

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ is expected to begin filming in early 2020.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music6 hours ago

This Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is A Must-Listen

The "collab"we secretly wanted!
Music7 hours ago

Billie Eilish Got a Mullet And Fans Love It!

Should we all get mullets now?!
Entertainment9 hours ago

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin In ‘The Batman’

Just one step closer!
Music10 hours ago

Liam Payne Gives Harsh New Details About Zayn Leaving One Direction

"He didn't even say goodbye"
Entertainment11 hours ago

‘Bad Boys: For Life’ Drops Latest Trailer With OG Will Smith And Martin Lawrence

Bad boys, bad boys, whatchu gonna do?
Advertisement
Advertisement