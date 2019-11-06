Entertainment
Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin In ‘The Batman’
Just one step closer!
The batman cast may finally be complete!- Well, almost.
Warner bros has announced Colin Farrell is in talks to play The Penguin for the upcoming film. Previously, Jonah Hill was in talks to take on the role, for either Penguin or the Riddler, but later declined the offer.
Paul Dano has confirmed to play the Riddler, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler, alongside Zoë Kravitz set to play Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Jeffrey Wright is also set to be play Commissioner Jim Gordon, Batman’s ally among the police.
Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ is expected to begin filming in early 2020.
