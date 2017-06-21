Colton Haynes to Join AHS 7!

It has officially been confirmed!

The Arrow and Teen Wolf fan-favourite star Colton Haynes will be joining Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story season seven!

American Horror Story Season 7…Already feels like home 🙂 So excited @mrrpmurphy A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Murphy shared the same photo with the caption, “Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes.”

This theme of season seven will be a political one as it is based on the 2016 election.

During an interview, Murphy said, “It’s very scary and very fun and very…topical.”

He continued, “Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point.”

While Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump will be part of the season, actors will not be playing them!

This is definitely something to look forward to!