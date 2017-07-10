Come Choo-Choo on Cambodia’s Bamboo Train

This is one ride that you’ll never forget!

Via Giphy

Just hop on Battambang’s bamboo train in Cambodia. It is one of the world’s all-time unique rail journeys.

Via timetravelturtle

The bamboo train – also known as Nori – is essentially a bamboo flatbed on wheels, which is powered by a small motorcycle or tractor engine.

Via holeinthedonut

This bamboo train speeds between two villages from O Dambong to O Sra Lav at 25mph! But here’s the interesting part, what happens when two trains going in the opposite directions meet on a single-track line? Well, the car with the fewest passengers has to cede priority- it’s quickly disassembled and set on the ground beside the tracks for the other car to pass.

Watch the video below :-