Comedian Shares Her Hilarious Realistic Makeup Tutorial

Makeup. Some love it while others hate it – or you could love it, yet you haven’t got the slightest clue on how to use it! Even after watching all these fancy makeup tutorials, which seems so easy (but it’s absolutely not), you still kind-of don’t get it.

Finally, someone has made a genuinely realistic make-up tutorial we can all relate to. Meet Australian comedian, Tanya Hennessy, who made a hilarious four minute makeup tutorial video. She starts the video by teaching how to apply primer, “I use a MAC primer that a lady sold me against my will”.

She continued, “She was really attractive and I was threatened by her and just like: “I’ll just buy it because I’m intimidated by you”.

”I don’t know what it does or what it is, but it’s very expensive and so I continue to use it.” But of course, that’s how we all feel!!!

Trust me, you won’t regret watching the Tanya’s hilarious makeup tutorial :-