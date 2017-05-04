The Met Gala, known to be the event where celebrities walk the red carpet dressed extravagantly based on the theme given.

This year, the exhibition’s theme was Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçon: Art of the In-Between.

For those with confused looks on their faces right now, I got you covered.

Rei Kawakubo is a fashion designer based in Tokyo and she is the brilliance behind the label Comme des Garçon (in French it means “like boys” ) which began in 1969.

The one thing you must remember is Kawakubo is a true legend in the fashion world.

She launched her label without any formal fashion training.

Her designs are overpowering, outrageous and truly one of a kind.

According to Kawakubo, the Comme des Garçons label is about proposing a new beauty. Not everyone will necessary like or understand it nor does she expect everyone to wear it.

I guess that’s what makes the pieces so unique.

So when looking at the Met Gala 2017 gallery this year, you now understand why certain looks made the Best Dressed list and some didn’t.

In the famous words of Kawakubo, “For something to be beautiful it doesn’t have to be pretty.”