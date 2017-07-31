Commuter Highlights Poor Conduct of Passengers

Clean public transportation actually starts with you and me.

Unfortunately, after countless reminders to look after the use of public transport, people are still littering and misusing the services.

So how does RapidKL capture the attention of the public?

Through funny messages on their Instagram and Facebook page.

As we are not filming any "MARVEL" movie scene in our train, we strongly believed this is a missing CHILD. PM us if this CHILD is yours.#tegursebabsayang#spidermandoesnttakemrt #蜘蛛侠不搭捷运#solvathunanmaike Posted by Rapid KL on Saturday, 29 July 2017

Kehadapan semua penumpang yang dikasihi (SEKIRANYA MASIH BELUM TAHU), beg plastik tidak memerlukan tempat duduk khas di… Posted by Rapid KL on Friday, 28 July 2017

Translates to: To beloved passengers (who do not know) plastic bags do not require special seating on the train. Do give the empty seats to those who needs it. This message was brought to you by the loving Admin’s of Rapid KL

These handle bars maybe tempting for you to do chin-ups BUT bro, keep the gym workout at the gym. Posted by Rapid KL on Thursday, 27 July 2017

We know what you did last Raya. But honey, our seats are warriors. They don't need any food/roti to survive. #anothergentlereminder #sonowyouknow A post shared by RapidKL (@myrapidkl) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Alahai, jauh menung baaaaaang. Hindari daripada meletakkan kaki di atas kerusi tren demi keselesaan bersama. Jadilah… Posted by Rapid KL on Thursday, 27 July 2017

Translates to: Alahai, jauh menung baaaang (it’s funnier in Malay but it translates to him daydreaming). Avoid putting your feet up on the seat for the convenience of others. Have good ethics to be a good example to other passengers while using public transport. You’re our hero.

So let’s do our part by cleaning up our mess and treating public transport with care.

Who knows…your picture might appear on their social media if you don’t…