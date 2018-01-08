Complete List of the 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

We’ve got the winners for the Golden Globe 2018!

Here’s the list;

Movies

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture:

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best screenplay, motion picture:

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, animated:

“Coco”

Best motion picture, foreign language:

“In the Fade”

Best original score, motion picture:

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best original song, motion picture:

This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

Television

Best television series, drama:

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama:

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama:

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy:

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Congratulations to all the winners!

Source: NYtimes