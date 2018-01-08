Complete List of the 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

We’ve got the winners for the Golden Globe 2018!
Here’s the list;
Movies
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture:
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture:
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best screenplay, motion picture:
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best motion picture, animated:
“Coco”
Best motion picture, foreign language:
“In the Fade”
Best original score, motion picture:
Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Best original song, motion picture:
This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”
Television
Best television series, drama:
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama:
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama:
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy:
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Congratulations to all the winners!
Source: NYtimes