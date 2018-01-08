HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Login Listen Online
Home > #FlyShareIt > Complete List of the 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

Complete List of the 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

/
08 Jan 2018
/
/
0 Comment
, , , ,

We’ve got the winners for the Golden Globe 2018!

Here’s the list;

 

Movies

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

 James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Related image

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture:

 Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

 

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

 

Best screenplay, motion picture:

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

 

Best motion picture, animated:

“Coco”

Related image

Best motion picture, foreign language:

 “In the Fade”

 

Best original score, motion picture:

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

 

Best original song, motion picture:

This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

Related image

Television

Best television series, drama:

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

 

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama:

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

 

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama:

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

 

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy:

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Related image

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Image result

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

 

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

 

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

 

Congratulations to all the winners!

Source: NYtimes

Share this page on:
About Post Author

Leave a Reply