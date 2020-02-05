Social News
Cornetto Black Hojicha Ice Cream Now Exists In Malaysia And It Has A Surprise Inside
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Ice cream lovers, gather here… ‘Coz boy, are we excited to announce that Black Hojicha Cornetto ice cream has arrived in Malaysia!
It’s grey, it’s black, it’s every other somber shade in between to match your soul. Beautiful.
But there’s more.
