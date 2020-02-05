Connect with us

Social News

Cornetto Black Hojicha Ice Cream Now Exists In Malaysia And It Has A Surprise Inside

By SAYS Tamara Jayne

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Tamara Jayne/SAYS

Ice cream lovers, gather here… ‘Coz boy, are we excited to announce that Black Hojicha Cornetto ice cream has arrived in Malaysia!

Advertisement

Image via Tamara Jayne/SAYS

It’s grey, it’s black, it’s every other somber shade in between to match your soul. Beautiful.

But there’s more.

Read more 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News3 hours ago

This Cat Looks Grumpier Than The Late Grumpy Cat And The Internet Is Losing It

Meow Meow is it's name!
Entertainment4 hours ago

7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel

Starting to catch feelings?
Social News6 hours ago

Do West Malaysians Really Need A Passport To Visit Sabah And Sarawak? Here’s The Answer

Interesting!
Featured7 hours ago

Justin Bieber Releases Track List For ‘Changes’ Album

The album will drop on Valentine's Day!
Social News8 hours ago

Cornetto Black Hojicha Ice Cream Now Exists In Malaysia And It Has A Surprise Inside

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Advertisement
Advertisement