Couple Improvises Their Wedding Photoshoot On A Roadside After Car Breaks Down

Talk about a memorable shoot!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Via Twitter

A soon-to-be husband and wife from Pahang were on their way to their own wedding shoot when the unfortunate happened – the car they were traveling in broke down in the middle of the road!

But as some may say, everything happens for a reason.

Instead of letting the couple turn a frown, their photographer decided to do their photoshoot right there and then!

And the turn out- a shoot to remember.

Broken Down Car Lead To An Amazing Roadside Wedding Photoshoot - WORLD OF BUZZ 2

Via Twitter

Broken Down Car Lead To An Amazing Roadside Wedding Photoshoot - WORLD OF BUZZ 3

Via Twitter

According to a tweet by the couples photographer, Api Hazmi, “’While on the way to the outdoor shoot, the wedding couples car broke down. Without wasting any time, I decided to just shoot them on the side of the road”

The photographer also added, though there were many cars passing by, drivers didn’t stop to help because they thought that the broken down car was just used as a prop in the wedding photoshoot.

This will definitely be a good story to tell their children someday!

