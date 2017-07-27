Couple Meets After 3 Years of Delayed Messaging!

Things worked a little different for these two.

After swiping right on September 2014, Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec from Kent State University began their conversation.

But their story is a little different.

They would take months to reply each other, with a more creative excuse as they hit the send button.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Despite being from the same university, the two have NEVER met!

After Avsec’s tweet going viral with strangers supporting the two to meet, even online app Tinder jumped in and gave their two cents!

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

The couple met for the first time on Good Morning America before they make their way to Maui, Hawaii all thanks to the dating app!

How unreal is this moment – talking online for 3 YEARS and meeting for the first time EVER right here in Times Square ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/Vu7ppfBpSs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

How cute!