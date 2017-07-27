 Couple Meets after 3 Years of Delayed Messaging! | Fly FM
Couple Meets After 3 Years of Delayed Messaging!

27 Jul 2017
Things worked a little different for these two.

After swiping right on September 2014, Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec from Kent State University began their conversation.

But their story is a little different.

They would take months to reply each other, with a more creative excuse as they hit the send button.

Despite being from the same university, the two have NEVER met!

After Avsec’s tweet going viral with strangers supporting the two to meet, even online app Tinder jumped in and gave their two cents!

The couple met for the first time on Good Morning America before they make their way to Maui, Hawaii all thanks to the dating app!

How cute!

