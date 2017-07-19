Baby No.4 is on the way!

Credit GETTY

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant. The soccer star confirmed to El Mundo saying, he was indeed very happy on the arrival of baby number 4.

News of Rodriguez’s pregnancy came last week when she appeared in a family photo on Ronaldo’s instagram account in a bikini with a ‘suspected’ baby bump!

Big family with love ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Ronaldo, aged 32 and Rodriguez aged 22, have been dating nearly a year now (since 2016) and are currently on a vacation in Ibiza.

Credit: MEGA THE MEGAAGENCY.COM

It was only last month when Ronaldo confirmed the arrival of his adorable twins, Mateo and Eva. He even shared a photo of the newborn babies on his Instagram with the captioned, “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life”.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The football superstar became a father for the first time in 2010 when he welcomed son, Cristiano.

“With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son,” he announced on social media. The mother of the twins has also not be revealed and has been widely reported that twins were welcomed using a surrogate.

Blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Congratulations to the whole family!

Source: Enews