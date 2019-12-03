Crows In Melaka Are Chasing Tourists Away By Pooping On Them

Tourists have had to shield their heads while visiting popular destinations at Bandar Hilir, Melaka Historic City (MBMB) councillor Tan Chin Gwan said, according to The Star.

“[They] complained of being ‘bombarded’ with the droppings, some even had their faces covered in bird poop,” he said on Sunday, 1 December, while adding that sidewalks and cars have also been smeared with bird excrement.