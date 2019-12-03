Entertainment
Crows In Melaka Are Chasing Tourists Away By Pooping On Them
By Says – Tamara Jayne
NST/Britinnica
Crows in Melaka have no shame. First they stole panties, now they’re driving tourists away with their droppings.
Tourists have had to shield their heads while visiting popular destinations at Bandar Hilir, Melaka Historic City (MBMB) councillor Tan Chin Gwan said, according to The Star.
“[They] complained of being ‘bombarded’ with the droppings, some even had their faces covered in bird poop,” he said on Sunday, 1 December, while adding that sidewalks and cars have also been smeared with bird excrement.
Recent Posts
Crows In Melaka Are Chasing Tourists Away By Pooping On Them
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Lil Bub Dead: Famous Internet Cat Passes Away
Prepare some tissues, you've been warned.
FamilyMart Is Giving Free Ice Cream To All December Babies!
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Ariana Grande Teases Live Album Is Coming ‘Soon’
It's gonna be an Ari concert in our rooms!
Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World
By Says - Liew Ashley