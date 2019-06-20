Connect with us
Dad Invents A School Bag Out Of Raffia String For Son, Because He Couldn’t Afford To Buy One

A lot of love was put into this!

Published

19 hours ago

on

No one knows how to solve a problem as well as dads do.

One Cambodian man proves that even in difficult situations, you can turn that around and make things work.

Image may contain: one or more people and people standing

Via Facebook

In a recent story that has gone viral on social media, pictures of a young schoolboy carrying a unique-looking woven blue backpack have been circulating on Facebook and getting a lot of attention. What amazed people more was that the bag was fully handmade by his own father, who couldn’t afford to buy him a real schoolbag.

No photo description available.

Via Facebook

According to the post the father used blue raffia string to create the bag and weaved it himself. The bag is complete with a front flap secured by a buckle, and two straps- How impressive!

Image may contain: one or more people

Via Facebook

The post has since garnered over 5,800 shares.

After the post many have also come forward offering to make donations to the young boy and his father.

We are in love with the bag! And hope the boy loves it as much too.

