Daim To Announce Details On Toll Abolition Next Week

An announcement will be made on the abolition of road tolls next week, according to Eminent Persons Council member, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

“The announcement will be made by Tun Daim Zainuddin,” said former Bank Negara Governor, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz, after discussing the matter led by the former finance minister this morning.

Also present were former Petronas president and chief executive officer, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, economist Professor Jomo Kwame Sundaram and tycoon, Tan Sri Robert Kuok.

The Employees Provident Fund chief executive officer, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan also said, the were looking for the best solution.

He said, “We have to be mindful that a lot of money was invested through the capital markets. There’s a need for balance”.

While Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar said, “We are working towards removing the toll because this is part of the electoral promises.”

“We are working with the council. We are not ready to say anything. The official line should come from the council.”

