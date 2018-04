Dato Siti Nurhaliza Reveals Her Baby’s Name!

Dato Siti Nurhaliza has finally revealed her baby girl’s name!

The ‘Comel Pipi Merah’, from Dato’ Siti’s latest song to her newborn is …. *Que drums…*

Siti Aafiyah Binti Khalid

Such a perfect name to a perfectly adorable baby!

Previously, the singer’s daughter was temporarily given the name Fatimah Az-Zahra for a week, before revealing the name Siti Aafiyah.

On Sunday, Dato Siti and her family gathered at her home and held an ‘Aqiqah’, to give a name to their baby, gathering of prayers, and a moment of shaving the baby’s hair.

The businesswoman, shared pictures on her Instagram of the ceremony :-

Cuteness overload!

Welcome to the world Siti Aafiyah!

Source: Instagram