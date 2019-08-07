Connect with us

Deadpool 3 Might No Longer Be R-Rated

“Whose kitty litter did I just shit in?”

August 7, 2019

This might be a blow to some fans, Director David Leitch says the upcoming movie for Deadpool 3 might not have an R-rating.

Disney is in debate to keep the R-rated Deadpool film in sync with the two major successful previous films at Fox, while also finding a way to merge the character crossover into the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU).

The Marvel heroes which include X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four now fall under the direction of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Editor Brent Lang said there may be debates inside Disney and Marvel Studios as to whether or not Deadpool can still remain as an R-rated standalone while also appearing in PG-13 rated films.

According to Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, while he believes the third Deadpool film may need to appeal to a wider, and younger audience, he has faith that the studio will be able to find a happy ground with the filmmakers behind the next film.

Do you think Deadpool will still be the same if not R-rated? Let us know what you think!

Deadpool 3 Might No Longer Be R-Rated

