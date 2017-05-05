Dear Group Chat Admins… Beware!

Uncle Ben from Spiderman once said, “With great power, comes great responsibility”. I guess that applies to group chat admins for Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram and more.

via GIPHY

Yesterday, 3 May, the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a list of Do’s & Don’ts for an administrator of any social media platform on their Facebook page.

source: Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)

So , if you are a group chat admin, here’s what you should know :-

To be a responsible admin group chat, you should;

Inform members the reason for setting up the group chat and consider having some basic ground rules. Admins should also be mindful of the conditions of use set by the platform providers (Facebook, Whatsapp,Telegram, etc). Do comment and check on posts to ensure the discussions stay on track. Consider removing or blocking those who persists in making inappropriate posts. When needed, admins should cooperate in investigations done by the enforcement agencies.

You should not;

Be an absent administrator Breach the community standards/guidelines set by the platform provider (Facebook, Whatsapp, Telegram, etc). Encourage or incite inappropriate posts. Allow discussions to wander off topic. Be afraid to deal firmly with trolls or individuals who continuously breach ground rules. Hinder/obstruct investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Gosh, managing a social media group isn’t that easy now, huh!