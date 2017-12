There’s a new Christmas trend to keep up with this holiday! The #Christmastreehair!

I’m NOT kidding.

Tis’ the season to try new things?

the look shows people styling their hair in to an upside-down cone shape – just like a Christmas tree and yes, decorating their gorgeous strands with ornaments.

Christmas photo shoot! Hair done by: Nadwa #merrychristmas #christmas #holidays2016 #christmastreehair #christmastreehairstyle A post shared by Salon Nadwa (@salonnadwa) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:16am PST

😂🎄🎤🎶 hahaha #christmastreehair #repost A post shared by Wildstyle Hair Studio (@wildstyle_hairstudio) on Dec 18, 2015 at 4:34am PST

Even guys are diggin’ it!

#glitterbeard and #christmastreehair are my hubs festive attire today A post shared by Savannah Spellman (@msbannah) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:13am PST

If that isn’t cheery enough for you… You can always match your Christmas tree hair with Christmas eyebrows!

Look at these festive eyebrows! Interesting new trends, who would join in on this?? Let us know your thoughts! Here’s the link to read on this new trend! https://www.boredpanda.com/christmas-tree-eyebrows-taytay_xx/ #christmaseyebrows A post shared by Nail Lounge (@nailloungeallen) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:32am PST

So… Which are you trying out this festive season?