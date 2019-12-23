Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Demi Lovato And Austin Wilson Are Over!

Some things are not meant to be

Published

11 hours ago

on

Via EN24

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson have called it quits.

The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old model ended their relationship just one month after making their relationship Instagram official.

Many of their fans had caught on to the duos split after they recently removed photos of each other from their social media accounts.

According to few media outlets, the star confirmed the rumors when she wrote a private Instagram message to a fan, saying “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Via nuevamujer

The break up news was made public days after Lovato and Wilson posed for an intimate and artistic photo together for photographer Angelo Kritikos.

