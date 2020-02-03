Featured
Demi Lovato Performs At SuperBowl 2020, After Wishing For It Ten Years Ago
It was her destiny after all!
Entertainment Tonight
Demi Lovato knows the power of manifestation… or at least the power of a tweet.
The 27-year-old songstress sang her heart out on her performance of the US national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, which marks her second major event in recent weeks. But it gets sweeter as fans recall she made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2020 Grammys, after singing her powerful and moving single, “Anyone.”
Vanity Fair
And gets even sweeter, Demi will sanng again and performed the National Anthem at the NFL game of the season in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
And you wouldn’t believe us if we said she predicted her Super Bowl performance a decade ago?
YouTube
On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star re-shared a tweet of hers from 10 years ago.
One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….
— Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010
Fast forward 10 years later she made her dream come true!
PopSugar
And she’s using that same energy to manifest a new dream: to one day perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, just like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. You go girl!
All in all, we can’t wait to see whats in store for Demi.
SB Nation
