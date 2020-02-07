Demi Lovato To Host A New Talk Show

Demi Lovato has a new title to add in her resume – Talk show host.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, is set to host her own series called “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,”- a working title, on the Quibi streaming platform.

The new show, will include celebrity guests and experts who will discuss topics on activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” the 27 year-old said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests while finding room for laughter and learning.”

The upcoming show is set for a 10-episode series, but no release date has been confirmed. Quibi will launch its app on April 6, 2020.