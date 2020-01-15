Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Demi Lovato Will Be Peforming The 2020 Grammy’s

Welcome back to the stage Demi!

Demi Lovato just confirmed she’s performing at the 2020 Grammy’s, and were more than excited for her debut.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made the announcement via Instagram, telling fans they can expect to see her hit the Grammys stage on January 26 in Los Angeles. She shared the exciting news alongside a stunning image of her wearing a long pink blazer, beige pants and black boots.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she teased.

Incase you don’t remember, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and Ariana Garnde are all confirmed to be performing at the 2020 Grammy.

