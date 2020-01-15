Music
Demi Lovato Will Be Peforming The 2020 Grammy’s
Welcome back to the stage Demi!
NewsBreak
Demi Lovato just confirmed she’s performing at the 2020 Grammy’s, and were more than excited for her debut.
Grammy.com
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made the announcement via Instagram, telling fans they can expect to see her hit the Grammys stage on January 26 in Los Angeles. She shared the exciting news alongside a stunning image of her wearing a long pink blazer, beige pants and black boots.
Los Angeles Time
“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she teased.
Incase you don’t remember, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and Ariana Garnde are all confirmed to be performing at the 2020 Grammy.
Recent Posts
Everything We Know: ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Back With Season 3
We are excited and creeped out at the same time!
Woman In Cheras Helps Elderly Aunty Change Soiled Pants After She Was Chased Off Bus
By Says - Tamara Jayne
“YOU” Set For Season 3
Old habits die hard
PDRM Is Offering 50% Off Traffic Summons If You Pay Through These Apps By 1 February
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Demi Lovato Will Be Peforming The 2020 Grammy’s
Welcome back to the stage Demi!