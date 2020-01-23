Music
Demi Lovato Will Perform New Single That She Wrote Days Before Overdose At The 2020 Grammys
Four Days before she almost died she wrote the song
Demi Lovato will perform her newest single on the Grammy’s stage this weekend.
Apparently the songstress wrote the song four days before her overdose in July 2018, TMZ reports. Previously, Lovato teased fans with the promise of new music and recording studio photos on her social media accounts.
“The lyrics [in the song] will reflect her state of mind during that time in her life,” a source told TMZ about the new song, which is reportedly a “big ballad style” song that will be released for fans following the award ceremony.
Aside from the Grammys, Lovato is set to perform the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. In a resurfaced tweet from 2010, the singer tweeted that she would sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl one day.
The 2020 Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles at 8 PM ET on CBS.
