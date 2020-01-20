Connect with us
Sifu Yen

Music

Demi Lovato's New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey

We are here for it!

Published

3 hours ago

on

With the new year comes a new Demi!

Demi Lovato is back in the studios to create new music, and this time the album is all about her journey to sobriety, we cant wait to see what she has up her sleeve. Demi is one artist in my opinion, has seen and been through a lot in her younger days battling with eating disorders,bullying, Hollywood pressure and many more.

She was basically bullied off of Twitter after all the backlash with those 21 Savage tweets. She’s been open about her struggles with eating disorders, substance use and other forms of self-harm. Not to mention her overdose in July, 2018. She’s really been through it.

But with those struggles comes great comeback! She’s about to perform at Super Bowl LIV next month the 2020 Grammys, acting in televised series ‘Will and Grace’ but most importantly she’s rumored to release her next album this year.

According to TMZ, Demi is already working on the tracks which will focus on her journey through recovery to sobriety. This is ahuge deal for both Demi and her die heart fans, as it will be her firts album since she overdosed and almost died. Demi has come a long way, she’s made it to one year of sobriety.

Congrats Demi!

