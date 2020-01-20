Music
Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey
We are here for it!
usmagazine.com
With the new year comes a new Demi!
Billboard.com
Demi Lovato is back in the studios to create new music, and this time the album is all about her journey to sobriety, we cant wait to see what she has up her sleeve. Demi is one artist in my opinion, has seen and been through a lot in her younger days battling with eating disorders,bullying, Hollywood pressure and many more.
Cosmopolitan
She was basically bullied off of Twitter after all the backlash with those 21 Savage tweets. She’s been open about her struggles with eating disorders, substance use and other forms of self-harm. Not to mention her overdose in July, 2018. She’s really been through it.
intouchweekly
But with those struggles comes great comeback! She’s about to perform at Super Bowl LIV next month the 2020 Grammys, acting in televised series ‘Will and Grace’ but most importantly she’s rumored to release her next album this year.
tvinsider.com
According to TMZ, Demi is already working on the tracks which will focus on her journey through recovery to sobriety. This is ahuge deal for both Demi and her die heart fans, as it will be her firts album since she overdosed and almost died. Demi has come a long way, she’s made it to one year of sobriety.
FlyFM
Congrats Demi!
Recent Posts
[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow
By Says - Sadho Ram
Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey
We are here for it!
[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles
By Says - Sadho Ram
Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School
By SAYS Liew Ashley
Who Is Billie Eilish Brother And Producer Finneas O’Connell?
He has produced songs for Selena Gomez,Justin Bieber, Halsey, Camila Cabello and many many more!