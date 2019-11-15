Did Keanu Reeves Just Make A Cameo On Spongebob Movie Trailer?

We can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves these days, and he can’t get enough of us! (Okay, by us I mean the big screen)

Today, the highly anticipated trailer for the ‘Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run” finally dropped, with a special appearance by none other than, Keanu Reeves.

In the trailer the ‘John Wick’ actor is seen, as a tumbleweed. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” he declares.

The CGI animated movie, will see SpongeBob and Patrick set out on an adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to find Gary after the beloved pet snail is ‘snail-napped’.

Watch the trailer here.

The ‘SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ will be out in theatres May 2020.