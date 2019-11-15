Connect with us

Entertainment

Did Keanu Reeves Just Make A Cameo On Spongebob Movie Trailer?

Are you ready, kids?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

We can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves these days, and he can’t get enough of us! (Okay, by us I mean the big screen)

Advertisement

Today, the highly anticipated trailer for the ‘Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run” finally dropped, with a special appearance by none other than, Keanu Reeves.

In the trailer the ‘John Wick’ actor is seen, as a tumbleweed.  “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” he declares.

The CGI animated movie, will see SpongeBob and Patrick set out on an adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to find Gary after the beloved pet snail is ‘snail-napped’.

Watch the trailer here.

The ‘SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ will be out in theatres May 2020.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday4 hours ago

Have You Heard the Lastest Songs Out this Week? Get It Here On #NMF

Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Khalid and many more are all on the list!
Entertainment6 hours ago

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Cast Reacts To Season Eight Renewal!

Their reaction is exactly what we're feeling
Entertainment7 hours ago

Did Keanu Reeves Just Make A Cameo On Spongebob Movie Trailer?

Are you ready, kids?
Entertainment1 day ago

The 10 Best Christmas Movies Coming Out In 2019

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Entertainment1 day ago

Millie Bobby Brown And Converse Are Teaming Up Again For Another Collaboration

The line launches next week!
Advertisement
Advertisement