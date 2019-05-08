Disney’s Got You Covered With New Movie Releases Until 2027

Mark your calendars!

Disney announced on Tuesday all of its movie release dates for the next seven years- that’s until 2027!

The major plans includes projects for Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, the Avatar and Indiana Jones sequels.

Key highlights include:

4 sequels for Avatar was announced, with Avatar 2 moved back a full year.

It will then alternate every year with “Star Wars,” releasing films in December of 2023, 2025 and 2027.

There will be a three year hiatus between “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which hits theaters on December 20, and the next film, which will debut on December 16, 2022.

Indiana Jones that was announced 3 years ago will finally see its 5th installation in 2021.

Twitter buzz is all over the big announcement and many are left with mix feelings;

Here are the rest of the expected release dates;

Are you excited for the new Disney releases? Comment below!