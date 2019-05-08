Entertainment
Disney’s Got You Covered With New Movie Releases Until 2027
Oh yeah!!!
Mark your calendars!
Disney announced on Tuesday all of its movie release dates for the next seven years- that’s until 2027!
The major plans includes projects for Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, the Avatar and Indiana Jones sequels.
Key highlights include:
4 sequels for Avatar was announced, with Avatar 2 moved back a full year.
It will then alternate every year with “Star Wars,” releasing films in December of 2023, 2025 and 2027.
There will be a three year hiatus between “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which hits theaters on December 20, and the next film, which will debut on December 16, 2022.
Indiana Jones that was announced 3 years ago will finally see its 5th installation in 2021.
Twitter buzz is all over the big announcement and many are left with mix feelings;
AVATAR 3,4, 5???? pic.twitter.com/EqV8a7B10J
— SweetTeamothée🍑🇵🇭 (@mundivanheijden) May 7, 2019
4 avatar movies?? pic.twitter.com/fBHPPzjrjN
— Navjot Singh🇮🇳 (@Navjot_aka_1322) May 7, 2019
The amount of live-action @Disney movies nobody is asking for is too damn high. I am hoping some of these are Disney+ bound, unless all of them are part of a live-action Emperor’s New Groove franchise pic.twitter.com/j4l8I3ESkX
— The snack that doesn’t smile back (@YourNickGilbert) May 7, 2019
i’m super excited for the marvel movies pic.twitter.com/il3pJxfsTY
— ⎊ dan; saw endgame (@TruthIsIAmMe) May 7, 2019
Me waiting for all those untitled Marvel movies like… pic.twitter.com/HeUwD5ELOW
— ⏳𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖍💎 (@GeeksportJosh) May 7, 2019
Here are the rest of the expected release dates;
Are you excited for the new Disney releases? Comment below!
