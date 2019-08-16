Entertainment
Disney Sets Yet Another Record As ‘Toy Story 4’ Hits $1 Billion
The animated film is now the first to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year
Via Disney
In the words of Dj Khaled, “Another one.”
Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” marks another record crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
On Thursday, Disney garnered $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales. The animated film is now the first studio to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year. Their big major bucks come from “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and now “Toy Story 4”.
Disney’s major milestone also beat their previous record from 2016, with four films having reached the billion-dollar mark.
Via Disney
The company will be releasing more films in the coming months, which include “Frozen 2,”a “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. With all three being highly anticipated films, Disney might continue to set more records in the near future.
Recent Posts
All The Movies Moving To Disney+: What to Expect From Marvel, Star Wars and More
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Wanda Vision is coming!
Disney Sets Yet Another Record As ‘Toy Story 4’ Hits $1 Billion
The animated film is now the first to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year
Taylor Swift To Debut New Music Video, You Can Take Part In Q&A On YouTube
Click to find out when her album "Lover" will drop!
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage Might Not Be Over Just Yet
Miley’s in a wrecking ball
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Drops Premiere Date And…Another Sequel
Hint: It comes on the month of love