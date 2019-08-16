Connect with us
Disney Sets Yet Another Record As ‘Toy Story 4’ Hits $1 Billion

The animated film is now the first to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year

Published

7 hours ago

on

Via Disney

In the words of Dj Khaled, “Another one.”

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” marks another record crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

On Thursday, Disney garnered $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales. The animated film is now the first studio to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year. Their big major bucks come from  “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and now “Toy Story 4”.

Disney’s major milestone also beat their previous record from 2016, with four films having reached the billion-dollar mark.

Via Disney

The company will be releasing more films in the coming months, which include “Frozen 2,”a “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. With all three being highly anticipated films, Disney might continue to set more records in the near future.

