Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Set For Sequel

Let Aladdin show you more of his world

Published

4 hours ago

on

Disney Enterprises Inc

I can show youuu… A whole new sequel?

Disney hit a major milestone when Aladdin released its live-action adaptation last year on May 24, 2019. Following the success, Disney is now in the works for a sequel.

Disney Enterprises Inc

According to Variety “the movie is in early development, but after spending the last six months figuring out what direction to take the next film, producers look to have found their path.”

Though nothing has been fully confirmed, producers of the show are eager to have Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, reprise their roles. However, no offers have been extended to the cast yet until a script is up and ready! The production has also yet to announce whether Guy Ritchie would be directing again.

Reuters

Aladdin, became only the fourth live-action adaptation to cross the billion-dollar global box office milestone alongside, “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

Disney Enterprises Inc

The film is set to be a theatrical release, not a Disney Plus title. The upcoming movie will be completely original and not based on the original animated movie which included two straight-to-video sequels.

No release date has been confirmed.

